CBS holds its ratings lead in Week 2 of the new fall season
NEW YORK — CBS continued to reign in the prime-time ratings race in the second week of the new fall season, Nielsen said.
Overall, CBS averaged 8.6 million viewers, with NBC the runner-up and ABC in third place. The CBS sitcom "9JKL" was the week's strongest series premiere, drawing more than 8 million viewers.
ABC's "The Good Doctor" stayed healthy in its second airing with nearly 11 million viewers.
ESPN was the most popular cable network, followed by Fox News Channel and TBS.
ABC's "World News Tonight" remained the top evening newscast.
