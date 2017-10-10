Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,770.36, up 42.04 points):

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down eight cents, 2.64 per cent, to $2.95 on 5.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 50 cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $25.93 on 4.12 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up four cents, 1.81 per cent, to $2.25 on 4.1 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $14.23 on 3.8 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up five cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $37.30 on 3.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 35 cents, 2.80 per cent, to $12.83 on 3.1 million shares.

