No redo on Weinstein groping investigation halted in 2015
New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim movie producer Harvey Weinstein groped her in 2015. Even if they changed their minds now, it would legally be too late.
Police investigated Ambra Battilana Gutierrez's allegation as a possible case of forcible touching. In New York, there's a two-year time limit for bringing the
Gutierrez said the movie magnate grabbed her breasts during a meeting in his Manhattan office on March 27, 2015.
The decision by the Manhattan district attorney's office is getting new scrutiny since a dozen women told The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine Weinstein sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them in various locales.
A Weinstein spokeswoman says "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied."
