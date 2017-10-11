US job openings slip in August yet remain near record high
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers are advertising near-record levels of job openings, though the total slipped in August from July.
The Labor Department says job openings fell 0.9
Job openings have risen as the number of unemployed has fallen to the lowest in a decade. The unemployment rate, currently 4.2
Average wage growth has been sluggish, suggesting that companies aren't offering sufficiently healthy pay to entice workers already employed to switch jobs.