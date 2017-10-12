Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,742.20, down 58.20 points):

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Oil and gas. Up seven cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $5.31 on 7.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 52 cents, or 3.83 per cent, to $13.07 on 6.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down three cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $2.32 on 5.6 million shares. The Montreal-based company's rail division informed the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) that because of supply chain issues it will deliver 65 vehicles by the end of the year, short of its original target of 70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down five cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $2.95 on 4.6 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $14.27 on 3.7 million shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (TSX:KLG). Miner. Down $1.64, or 8.87 per cent, to $16.85 on 3.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 14 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $14.34 on 1.6 million shares. The Waterloo-based company and smartphone maker Blu Products have signed a patent license agreement and ended their legal fight. Under the deal, Blu will make on-going payments to BlackBerry. Additional terms of the agreement were confidential.

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Down 30 cents, or 1.91 per cent, to $15.44 on 950,012 shares. The Saskatchewan government has given Husky Energy the OK to restart a pipeline after a major oil spill along the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016.