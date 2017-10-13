Energy surge sends US consumer prices up 0.5 pct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.5
The September increase in the closely watched consumer price index was the biggest one-month gain since a 0.6
Energy prices shot up 6.1
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose a tiny 0.1
Over the past year, overall prices are up 2.2
The changes in inflation from the third quarter this year compared to the third quarter a year ago will result in a cost-of-living adjustment of 2
So far this year, inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve has been falling farther from the Fed's target of 2
The Fed has been perplexed by the slowdown in inflation this year, first believing it was caused by temporary factors. But now Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other Fed officials have expressed concerns that something more fundamental may be at work.
The Fed has raised its benchmark lending rate twice this year. At its September meeting, it