Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,802.70, down 4.47 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $2.36 on 5.3 million shares. The Quebec government is ruling out any further aid for Bombardier Inc. amid reports the company is looking for investors and considering selling aerospace assets. Economy Minister Dominique Anglade says the province has already done more than its fair share in terms of investing in the aerospace sector. The government invested US$1 billion in 2016 for a 49.5 per cent stake in Bombardier's CSeries commercial jet program.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $3.33 on 4.3 million shares.

HudBay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Miner. Up 52 cents, or 5.25 per cent, to $10.43 on 4.1 million shares.

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Up 11 cents, or 7.64 per cent, to $1.55 on 4.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down three cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $2.88 on 3.5 million shares.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Up four cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $4.65 on 3.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down 26 cents, or 1.87 per cent, to $13.67 on 384,857 shares. The company says it has reached an agreement to sell its payment processing and prepaid card business as it looks to further streamline operations. The Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender says the sale of the business will save about $20 million in annual salary and other operating costs, while giving up the $18 million in fees and other income it brought in.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Down 25 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $68.90 on 243,366 shares. Loblaw is laying off 500 of its office workers, but the company says it still expects to create more jobs than it eliminates this year. President Sarah Davis said some of the laid-off employees were told Monday and many of the positions will be eliminated immediately. The 500 jobs come from all levels of store-support offices, including various executives.