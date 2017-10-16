Business

Weinstein Co. may be up for sale amid fallout from sex assault allegations

The company said Monday that it is getting an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for a potential sale.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein's Legion of Honor award after the wave of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse against the Hollywood titan.

AP

French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein's Legion of Honor award after the wave of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse against the Hollywood titan.

NEW YORK — The Weinstein Co., mired in a sex scandal, may be putting itself up for sale.

The company said Monday that it is getting an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for the potential sale of all or a significant portion of the movie studio responsible for films like "Shakespeare in Love," and "Gangs of New York."

Co-founder Harvey Weinstein was fired by the company last week following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The allegations span decades.

The fallout has been swift, with Weinstein issuing a lengthy and seemingly tone-deaf apology while losing various honours . The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revoked his membership.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular