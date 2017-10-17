Securities officials probing S. Carolina nuke plant fiasco
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Securities regulators are investigating the failure of a nuclear reactor construction project in South Carolina.
SCANA told investors in a release Tuesday the company will "fully
SCANA, parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., says it's complying with a subpoena from the SEC.
The probe comes on the heels of legislative, state and federal investigations into the project, on which SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion over a decade before shuttering it earlier this year.
Thousands of people lost their jobs when the project failed. More than half a dozen lawsuits have been filed, some by ratepayers angry they've been charged $2 billion to pay interest on debt without any power being generated.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
John Dunsworth, beloved actor on 'Trailer Park Boys,' dies at age 71
-
Trudeau and Morneau’s efforts to sugar coat their tax reforms turns into a comedy of errors: Hébert
-
Alberta Elections: Regional results show some upsets, mostly strong incumbent races
-
Halifax announces construction delay for St. Margarets Bay Road work