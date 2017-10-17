UK interest rate set to rise as inflation strikes 3 per cent

LONDON — Inflation in Britain has hit 3 per cent for the first since early 2012, official figures showed Tuesday — a development that reinforces expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month for the first time in a decade.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation was 3 per cent in the year to September, up from the previous month's 2.9 per cent . The increase, which brings the rate to its highest level since March 2012, was widely anticipated in the markets.

If it had risen any further, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney would have to write to Treasury chief Philip Hammond explaining why inflation is more than a percentage point above the 2 per cent target and what he and his colleagues at the central bank were going to do about it.

Though he's spared that letter-writing, Carney and the others at the bank's rate-setting panel are expected to raise the benchmark rate from the record low of 0.25 per cent at the next policy meeting on Nov. 2.

"Today's release has all but rubber-stamped a rate hike from the central bank at their next meeting," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at online trading firm XTB.

The expected rise in rates comes despite signs that the British economy is faltering — it is growing slower than any other Group of Seven industrial economy this year — and that inflation is expected to ease back down in coming months.

One of the main reasons why inflation has spiked over the past year is related to the pound's sharp fall since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. The 15 per cent or so fall in the pound against a range of currencies has ratcheted up the cost of imported goods such as food and energy.