UK interest rate set to rise as inflation strikes 3 per cent
LONDON — Inflation in Britain has hit 3
The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation was 3
If it had risen any further, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney would have to write to Treasury chief Philip Hammond explaining why inflation is more than a percentage point above the 2
Though he's spared that letter-writing, Carney and the others at the bank's rate-setting panel are expected to raise the benchmark rate from the record low of 0.25
"Today's release has all but rubber-stamped a rate hike from the central bank at their next meeting," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at online trading firm XTB.
The expected rise in rates comes despite signs that the British economy is faltering — it is growing slower than any other Group of Seven industrial economy this year — and that inflation is expected to ease back down in coming months.
One of the main reasons why inflation has spiked over the past year is related to the pound's sharp fall since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. The 15
However, the impact of the lower exchange rate on inflation is set to ease as the annual change of prices drops out of the comparison.