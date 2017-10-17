US industrial production rose solid 0.3 per cent in September

WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production rose a solid 0.3 per cent in September, but the increase was limited due to the lingering damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that the storms, which struck the Gulf Coast and Florida, held down industrial output by 0.25 percentage points. Still, the manufacturing of automobiles, home electronics and appliances advanced in a potentially positive sign for consumer spending.

Factory output improved 0.1 per cent , while the mining and utilities sectors rebounded from declines in August. Mining posted a 0.4 per cent monthly gain, and production at utilities climbed 1.5 per cent .

Over the past year, industrial production has risen just 1.6 per cent — largely a reflection of the hurricanes over the past two months. Before the storms, the manufacturing sector had been helped by a stronger global economy leading to greater demand for U.S.-made goods.

Other reports indicate an increasingly healthy manufacturing sector.

Greater demand for industrial machinery, autos and aluminum and other metals caused factory orders to rise 1.2 per cent in August, a slight rebound after a decline in July, the Commerce Department said this month. The same report includes a category for business investment that increased in both August and July.