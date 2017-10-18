Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,782.16, down 34.74 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down one cent, or 0.37 per cent, to $2.72 on 24.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 40 cents, or 2.80 per cent, to $14.70 on 9.1 million shares.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. (TSX:DRM). Real estate. Up 14 cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $7.30 on 3.7 million shares.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV). Financial Services. Up 25 cents, or 7.72 per cent, to $3.49 on 3.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down 12 cents, or 1.75 per cent, to $6.74 on 3.09 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 12 cents, 0.97 per cent, to $12.22 on 3.07 million shares.

