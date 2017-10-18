US home construction tumbled 4.7 per cent in September
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes fell 4.7
The September result left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.13 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the sharpest decline since a 7.7
Homebuilding has been sliding this year, but economists remain optimistic that the low level of unemployment will soon spark a rebound in sales and construction. Even though construction activity has fallen in recent months, home building is 6.1
Single-family building contracted 4.6
Construction activity in August declined a revised 0.2
Application for new building permits, a sign of future activity, dropped 4.5
Even with the decline in construction and permits, analysts found reasons for optimism. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, noted that permits for single-family construction rose 2.4
"We're expecting new home sales to strengthen markedly," he said in a research note, spurred by potential buyers rushing to close deals before mortgage rates move higher.
A survey released Tuesday showed that homebuilders are feeling more optimistic than they have in months about the future. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index rose 4 points to 68 in October, the highest reading since May. Readings above 50 indicate more builders see conditions as good rather than poor.
A shortage of homes for sale combined with rising prices has translated into an affordability challenge for many would-be buyers.
In September, construction was down in all regions of the country except the West, where construction starts rose 15.7
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Trudeau, Trump governments slam each other publicly for first time as NAFTA talks go off rails
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
-
Halifax councillor apologizes to staffer after budget debate diss