London Stock Exchange chief to step down at end of 2018
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — The London Stock Exchange has announced that its chief executive plans to step down by the end of 2018.
Xavier Rolet has headed the London exchange for nearly nine years. The London Stock Exchange Group PLC says it's searching for Rolet's successor and will "work closely" with him to ensure a smooth transition.
The London exchange's chairman, Donald Brydon, hailed Rolet's "remarkable achievements" by saying that "under his leadership, LSE Group has been transformed in scale to become a truly diversified and international leader in financial markets infrastructure."
Rolet said that "I am extremely proud of all we have done together in just under a decade to turn LSE Group into a truly global financial market infrastructure group."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Move private school funding to public system: OneCity trustee
-
'More discrimination': Muslim activists speak out against Quebec's face covering ban
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father
-
Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns over abuse allegations