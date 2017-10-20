Budget deficit hits $666B, up $80B as tax debate kicks off
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says the federal budget deficit rose to $666 billion in the just-completed budget year, an $80 billion spike over last year.
The word comes as Republicans controlling Washington are moving quickly to draft a rewrite of the tax code that could add up to $1.5 trillion to the national debt over the coming decade.
The sobering deficit numbers follow Senate passage Thursday of a 10-year budget plan that shelves GOP concerns on deficits and debt in
Last year's deficit registered $585 billion, itself a big spike over the previous year.
