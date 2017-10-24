Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,905.14, up 49.38 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up five cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $2.88 on 11.4 million shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC). Miner. Down 17 cents, or 7.80 per cent, to $2.01 on 6.1 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 41 cents, or 2.91 per cent, to $13.68 on 5.3 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down eight cents, or 4.06 per cent, to $1.89 on 4.8 million shares.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX). Miner. Down two cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $1.77 on 4.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up seven cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $26.03 on 4.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: