Scandal causes more headaches for 21st Century Fox bid

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2015 file photo shows Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York. Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop. Kelly, now with her own show on NBC, spoke Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before his contract was renewed. O'Reilly was fired in April.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LONDON — Bill O'Reilly's sexual harassment scandal is causing more headaches for 21st Century Fox's 11.3 billion pound ($14.8 billion) bid to take full control of UK cable network Sky Plc.

Revelations that U.S.-based Fox News renewed O'Reilly's contract after he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit for $32 million came just a month after Britain's culture secretary asked competition regulators to review the takeover. Karen Bradley said one of the reasons for her decision was that Fox News' handling of a broader sexual harassment scandal raised concerns about corporate governance at Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

Soon after The New York Times broke the story about O'Reilly's contract renewal, a senior member of Britain's opposition Labour Party said he planned to ask the regulator to reject the takeover.

