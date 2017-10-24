Scandal causes more headaches for 21st Century Fox bid

LONDON — Bill O'Reilly's sexual harassment scandal is causing more headaches for 21st Century Fox's 11.3 billion pound ($14.8 billion) bid to take full control of UK cable network Sky Plc.

Revelations that U.S.-based Fox News renewed O'Reilly's contract after he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit for $32 million came just a month after Britain's culture secretary asked competition regulators to review the takeover. Karen Bradley said one of the reasons for her decision was that Fox News' handling of a broader sexual harassment scandal raised concerns about corporate governance at Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.