Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,854.77, down 50.37 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 14 cents, or 4.86 per cent, to $2.74 on 11.02 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down 22 cents, or 11.64 per cent, to $1.67 on 7.1 million shares.

NewCastle Gold. Ltd. (TSX:NCA). Miner. Up 11 cents, or 15.07 per cent, to 84 cents on 5.05 million shares.

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Retailer. Down $2.00, or 16.67 per cent, to $10.00 on 4.9 million shares. Shares in the retailer fell below IPO prices as they began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 68 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $48.63 on 3.99 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $25.98 on 3.97 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 10 cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $13.03 on 2.1 million shares. The Canadian marijuana company has signed a deal to form a strategic partnership in Jamaica. Canopy says Grow House JA Ltd. will operate as Tweed Ltd JA. and serve the Jamaican medical cannabis market.