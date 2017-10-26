Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,891.63, up 36.86 points):

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX:ARE). Engineering and construction. Up $3.21, or 19.43 per cent, to $19.73 on 13.5 million shares. The Calgary-based company has signed a deal to be acquired for $1.5 billion in cash by CCCC International Holding Ltd. of China, subject to shareholder and government approvals. Aecon will continue to be headquartered in Canada while CCCI's size and financial strength will help it bid for larger and more complex projects, the companies said.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Oil and gas. Up 95 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $43.10 on 7.4 million shares. The oilsands developer reported a third-quarter profit of $867 million (52 cents per share), compared with earnings of $346 million (21 cents per share) for the same quarter last year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.60 per cent, to $1.68 on 6.1 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up 19 cents, or 4.41 per cent, to $4.50 on 5.8 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down $1.55, or 7.68 per cent, to $18.64 on 5.6 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Miner. Down $2.47, or 8.44 per cent, to $26.81 on 5.5 million shares. The mining company saw its third-quarter profit more than double compared with a year ago, boosted by its steelmaking coal business. It earned $600 million attributable to shareholders or $1.02 per diluted share, compared with a profit of $234 million or 40 cents per diluted share.

Companies reporting major news:

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Up 23 cents, or 5.91 per cent, to $4.12 on 5.1 million shares. The company announced on Wednesday that it acquired Triad Financial Services, Inc. for C$125 million in cash.

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Down 17 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $16.09 on 2.1 million shares. The energy company lowered its capital spending guidance by $300 million to $2.2 billion- to $2.3-billion due in part to cost efficiencies. It also reported a third-quarter profit of $136 million (13 cents per share), compared with a profit of $1.39 billion ($1.37 per share) a year ago when the results were boosted by asset sales.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI). Consumer packaged goods. Up 86 cents, or 2.65 per cent, to $33.29 on 393,856 shares. The processed meat company reported third-quarter earnings of $37.6 million (39 cents per diluted share), up from $31.8 million (23 cents per diluted share) a year ago. Third-quarter sales amounted to $908.4 million, up from $852.1 million a year ago.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT). Fertilizer. Down 29 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $24.85 on 1.8 million shares. Potash says it earned a third-quarter profit of $53 million (six cents per diluted share), down from $81 million (10 cents per diluted share) a year ago, as it works to close its merger with Agrium Inc. Chief executive Jochen Tilk says the company still expects to close the deal by the end of the year.