Prominent political journalist apologizes after sex claims
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Veteran journalist Mark Halperin is apologizing for what he terms "inappropriate"
The co-author of the
His statement came after CNN reported allegations that Halperin propositioned, fondled and pushed himself against five women in the early 2000s while he was ABC News' political director.
The women, who asked to remain anonymous, said they didn't report Halperin's conduct because they feared retribution or were embarrassed.
Halperin says he pursued relationships, sometimes with junior co-workers, but CNN says he denies the groping allegations.