Imperial Oil reports $371-million third-quarter profit, down from year ago

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. reported a smaller third-quarter profit compared with a year ago when it benefited from the sale of its retail sites.

The energy company says it earned $371 million or 44 cents per diluted share in its third quarter compared with a profit of $1 billion or $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year.

The year-ago results included a gain of $716 million or 84 cents per share from Imperial's sale of its retail sites.

Total revenue and other income was $7.16 billion, down from $7.44 billion a year ago.

Production averaged 390,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared with 393,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2016.