O'Reilly sues ex-politician who dated one of his accusers

NEW YORK — Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has sued a New Jersey ex-politician for writing on his Facebook page that O'Reilly sexually harassed his ex-girlfriend and wanted her to dig up dirt on another accuser.

A summons filed on Friday in New York state court seeks redress for Michael J. Panter's "intentional, malicious, and bad faith actions in making defamatory and false statements in a publicly available social media post."

Panter served in the New Jersey assembly as a Democrat for two terms from 2004 to 2008. There was no immediate response to a phone message left at his office.

O'Reilly is asking for at least $5 million in damages "for the public hatred, ridicule, disgrace, and permanent harm to his professional and personal reputations" as a result of the post, according to the court document.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Panter wrote that his ex-girlfriend, a Fox employee he didn't name, had settled a claim against O'Reilly and was bound by a non-disclosure agreement. But he said he felt compelled to speak out after hearing "O'Reilly spinning his falsehoods almost daily."

Panter then detailed a phone conversation between the girlfriend and O'Reilly in which, according to Panter, O'Reilly asked her if she knew anything about another accuser's sex life and use of illegal drugs.