Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 49.27 points to 16,002.78, a record high):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $2.43, or 19.00 per cent, to $15.22 on 14.7 million shares. Alcoholic beverage company Constellation Brands has signed a deal to acquire a nearly 10 per cent stake in the Canadian marijuana company for $245 million.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Up 45 cents, or 13.80 per cent, to $3.71 on 5.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 15 cents, or 5.26 per cent, to $3.00 on 5.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up 68 cents, or 7.18 per cent, to $10.15 on 5.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 54 cents, or 8.00 per cent, to $7.29 on 5.1 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Up 87 cents, or 9.21 per cent, to $10.32 on 5.02 million shares.

