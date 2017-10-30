NBC fires Mark Halperin after sexual harassment accusations
NEW YORK — NBC News says it has terminated its contract with Mark Halperin, the political journalist who was accused of sexual harassment by several women when he worked at ABC News more than a decade ago.
Since the charges came to light last week, publisher Penguin Press
At NBC News, Halperin was a contributor who was most visible as a regular panelist on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
The network, which had initially suspended Halperin last week, confirmed the firing on Monday.