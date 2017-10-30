Swiss group shows interest in acquiring Just For Laughs

MONTREAL — A Swiss-based production company is expressing interest in acquiring the Montreal-based Just For Laughs entertainment company.

GF Productions says in a statement it wants to position itself as a possible buyer of the Quebec company with the intention of adding a North American partner.

One week ago, Just For Laughs mandated RBC Capital Markets to look into the various possible options surrounding the sale of founder Gilbert Rozon's shares in the comedy festival.

Rozon, 63, recently announced he would sell all his shares amid allegations he sexually harassed or sexually assaulted 10 women as reported by Le Devoir and 98.5 FM.

Some have since filed complaints with the police.

Gregoire Furrer, founder and owner of GF Productions, says he wants to create an international comedy group, which he calls essential in the digital age.

Furrer says his firm's offer would keep Just For Laughs roots in place while allowing Quebec comedians an international stage and giving Europe-based comedians access to the North American market.

GF Productions has operated for 28 years and Furrer is producer of the Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland.

Rozon's number of shares in Just For Laughs has not been made public.