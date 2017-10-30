US consumer spending surged 1 per cent in September

WASHINGTON — Consumers boosted their spending by 1 per cent in September, the biggest monthly gain in eight years. The surge was led by strong sales of autos and other durable goods.

The sizable jump in consumer spending was up from a tiny 0.1 per cent gain in August and was the best showing since an increase of 1.3 per cent in August 2009, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Income growth was also solid in September, rising by 0.4 per cent as wages and salaries climbed.

Consumer spending is closely monitored because it accounts for 70 per cent of economic activity. The latest result suggests that Americans were feeling increasingly confident about the economy at the end of the third quarter.

That should boost growth in the final three months of the year. The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a solid 3 per cent annual rate in the July-September quarter, despite the devastation from two hurricanes. It was the first time in three years the economy posted back-to-back quarterly gains of 3 per cent or better.

A key inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve showed consumer prices rose 1.6 per cent in September compared to a year ago, up from readings of just 1.4 per cent the past three months.

Fed officials, who have raised interest rates twice this year, will meet again on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, analysts expect them to defer a third rate hike in an effort to ensure that low inflation is rising and annual price gains are again moving toward the Fed's 2 per cent target.

The 1.6 per cent 12-month rise in prices was the strongest gain since a 1.7 per cent increase in April. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, remained stuck at an increase of 1.3 per cent over the past 12 months, the same as August.

The 1 per cent jump in consumer spending reflected a 3.2 per cent advance in spending on durable goods such as autos. Auto sales were strong in September, posting the first monthly gain of the year. Analysts said sales were helped by purchases of replacement vehicles for cars damaged by the hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida.

Sales of non-durable goods such as clothing posted a 1.5 per cent rise, while spending on services such as utility bills and rent rose 0.5 per cent .