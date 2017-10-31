TD Bank e-Transfer service faces disruption after technology update
TORONTO — Some Toronto-Dominion Bank customers are having problems using its Interac e-Transfer service, which was disrupted after a recent technology update.
A spokeswoman for TD says the issue is impacting a small number of its customers, and the bank is working around the clock to fix the problem.
The spokeswoman added that the problem stemmed from a recent update to provide enhanced features.
Several TD Canada customers took to social media to complain about problems sending money via Interac e-Transfer.
Interac Association introduced two new features for its e-Transfer service Tuesday, including the ability to request money they are owed from other people.
It also added an auto-deposit feature which allows users to deposit money without answering a security question.
