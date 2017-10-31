TD Bank e-Transfer service faces disruption after technology update

TORONTO — Some Toronto-Dominion Bank customers are having problems using its Interac e-Transfer service, which was disrupted after a recent technology update.

A spokeswoman for TD says the issue is impacting a small number of its customers, and the bank is working around the clock to fix the problem.

The spokeswoman added that the problem stemmed from a recent update to provide enhanced features.

Several TD Canada customers took to social media to complain about problems sending money via Interac e-Transfer.

Interac Association introduced two new features for its e-Transfer service Tuesday, including the ability to request money they are owed from other people.