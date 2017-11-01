Casino renames Besh steakhouse after harassment allegations

NEW ORLEANS — The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak — instead of Besh Steak.

The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes a week after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh. The action followed an investigative story by NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune about allegations of sexual harassment involving the business.

The story outlined the claims of women who said they were victims of sexual harassment by male co-workers and bosses in the Besh Restaurant Group. Besh stepped down from his management role in the business after the story was published.