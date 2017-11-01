Fiat Chrysler, GM report sales drops while Ford gains
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Ford is posting a big sales jump for October but Fiat Chrysler and General Motors are reporting declines.
The drop by two of the Detroit Three backs analyst predictions that September's big gain in U.S. auto sales would fizzle in October. They believe sales would continue to slow nationwide and fewer people than expected would replace hurricane-damaged vehicles in Texas and Florida.
Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday that sales fell 13
Industry analysts believe that when all automakers have released their final numbers by Wednesday afternoon, they will show that October sales fell between 2
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Removing health claim from soy milk a 'bad move': Canadian expert
-
Dad of missing woman says police took DNA to test against B.C. farm remains
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction