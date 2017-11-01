Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 3.74 points to 16,029.33, a record high):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 31 cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $16.49 on 9.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 33 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $26.27 on 6.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up five cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $2.78 on 6.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 16 cents, or 4.51 per cent, to $3.71 on 6.05 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Down nine cents, or 0.85 per cent, to $10.52 on 5.3 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up 15 cents, or 3.09 per cent, to $5.00 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Horizons ETFs Management Inc. (TSX:MIND). Financial services. Down one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $24.99 on 54,779 shares. The company says it has launched the first exchange-traded fund in Canada to use artificial intelligence for all security selection decisions. The Horizons Active A.I. Global Equity ETF began trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The ETF, sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments, uses an investment strategy run by an AI system that analyzes data and extracts patterns.

Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC). Retailer. Up $1.02, or 9.05 per cent, to $12.29 on 2.1 million shares. The national retailer says it has received an unsolicited offer from European retail competitor SIGNA Holding for its German department store chain Kaufhof and other real estate assets. HBC acquired Kaufhof in 2015 as part of a $3.2-billion deal that included Belgium retailer Galeria Inno and other real estate assets.