More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says on its
The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through Aug. 15 of this year.
The government says the extinguishers can become clogged. Also, the nozzle can come off.
Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models.
Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at www.kidde.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Turning into a nightmare:' Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment