Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,014.99, down 14.34 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 17 cents, or 6.12 per cent, to $2.95 on 21.9 million shares. The company says it now expects to deliver 20 to 22 C Series jets for 2017 due to engine delivery delays, compared with its earlier guidance for about 30. It also announced it has signed a letter of intent with an unidentified European customer for a firm order of 31 C Series aircraft and options for an additional 30 jets. Bombardier also reported a third-quarter loss of $117 million (five cents per share) compared with a loss of $94 million (four cents per share) a year ago. Revenue totalled $3.84 billion, up from $3.74 billion.

Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down 45 cents, or 3.27 per cent, to $13.30 on 7.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down $2.37, or 4.80 per cent, to $47.03 on 6.8 million shares. The pipeline company reported a third-quarter profit of $765 million (47 cents per share) compared to a net loss of $103 million (11 cents per share) in the same quarter last year. Revenue in the quarter amounted to $9.23 billion, up from $8.49 billion.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 35 cents, 2.69 per cent, to $13.36 on 5.9 million shares. The company reported a third-quarter loss of $69 million (six cents per share), improving from a net loss of $251 million (30 cents per share) in the same quarter last year. Cenovus more than doubled its production (590,851 barrels of oil equivalent per day) compared with a year ago, boosted by its acquisition of most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips earlier this year. Revenue totalled $4.39 billion, up from $2.95 billion.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up six cents, or 1.20 per cent, to $5.06 on 5.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down six cents, 1.62 per cent, to $3.65 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Up 99 cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $60.47 on 3.6 million shares. The telecommunications and media company says it earned $770 million attributable to shareholders in its third quarter, up from $752 million a year ago. Operating revenue totalled $5.68 billion, up from $5.41 billion.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financial services. Down six cents, 0.17 per cent, to $35.97 on 302,057 shares. The insurance company reported a drop in its third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it was hit by costs related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. It reported third-quarter earnings of $581 million (59 cents per share) compared with a profit of $674 million (68 cents per share) a year ago.