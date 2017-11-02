RECO freezes bank accounts of Toronto-area brokerage, substantial sum missing

TORONTO — The real estate professional regulatory body in Ontario says it has frozen the bank accounts of a Toronto brokerage to protect consumer deposits after discovering a discrepancy.

Real Estate Council of Ontario spokesman Daniel Roukema says a substantial amount of money is missing from the accounts of RE/MAX Right Choice Inc., but could not elaborate further on the sum.

RECO froze the brokerage's accounts on Nov. 1 and is urging homebuyers and sellers who are involved with the agency or their lawyers to contact the council.

RE/MAX Right Choice, located in North York's Centerpoint Mall, did not immediately respond to requests for comment and its website appeared to be down.

The mall's answering service informed The Canadian Press the office appeared to be closed.