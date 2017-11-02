SNC-Lavalin doubles quarterly profit as newly acquired firm boosts revenue
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says its quarterly net income more than doubled from a year ago as the recent acquisition of WS Atkins boosted revenue.
The Montreal-based company (TSX:SNC) says its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was $103.6 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, compared with $43.3 million, or 29 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.6 billion, up from nearly $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016, with Atkins contributing $805.3 million.
The profit included a net after-tax gain of $26.5 million from the transfer of four capital investments to an affiliate company and a $30-million after-tax hit in acquisition related costs.
SNC says it remains on track to deliver $120 million in savings related to the acquisition of Atkins by the end of 2018.
The company acquired London-based Atkins in April in a friendly takeover valued at $3.6 billion.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Turning into a nightmare:' Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment