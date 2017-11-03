Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,020.16, up 5.17 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 18 cents, or 6.10 per cent, to $3.13 on 17.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 80 cents, or 4.96 per cent, to $16.93 on 6.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 25 cents, 6.85 per cent, to $3.90 on 5.4 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up six cents, or 1.95 per cent, to $3.14 on 4.7 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.16 per cent, to $6.08 on 4.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 21 cents, 1.57 per cent, to $13.57 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Entertainment. Up 71 cents, 1.89 per cent, to $38.36 on 292,717 shares. The entertainment company scored a deal to bring "Sunday Night Football" and the Super Bowl to its movie theatres. Cineplex says a three-year sponsorship agreement with the National Football League will begin Nov. 12 and be known as "NFL Sundays at Cineplex." Games will be broadcast live to 15 VIP theatres and then expand to 50 locations for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (TSX:FFH). Insurance. Down $21.41, 3.08 per cent, to $674.74 on 84,202 shares. The Toronto-based company says hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as earthquakes in Mexico, during its third quarter period hit its portfolio companies with more than $1.2 billion in losses. Fairfax also reported third-quarter net earnings of $608 million - up from $1.7 million a year ago - which included a net after-tax gain of $1.2 billion on the sale of some of Fairfax's equity interest in Indian insurance company ICICI Lombard.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX:STLC). Steel. Up $2.20, or 12.94 per cent, to $19.20 on 1.16 million shares. Share prices for the Hamilton-based steel company rose almost 13 per cent on its first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Stelco expected to raise $200 million to use towards capital investments, pension payments, and to increase its offerings in specialized steel products.