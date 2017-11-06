AP says 1 complaint filed against Oreskes by employee
NEW YORK — The Associated Press says it received a single complaint of "unwelcome and inappropriate verbal communication" by former executive Michael Oreskes, who lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports.
AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton says the complaint was investigated and acted upon. She says it did not involve sexual activity or unwelcome touching. Oreskes was
Easton says the complaint, made by an employee while Oreskes worked at the AP, was the only one the news
Two women who spoke to Oreskes about job prospects when he worked at The New York Times said he had suddenly kissed them. Some NPR employees had reported inappropriate conversations with him.
