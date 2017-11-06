Box Office Top 20: 'Thor: Ragnarok' commands $122.7 million
LOS ANGELES — The God of Thunder had an even mightier opening weekend than expected. "Thor: Ragnarok," the third film in the series, scored a franchise best with a robust $122.7 million debut, making it the fourth-biggest opening of 2017.
The Walt Disney Co. and Marvel film easily took the top spot for the weekend. In second place was "A Bad Moms Christmas," with $16.8 million. The sequel to last year's sleeper hit "Bad Moms" opened on Wednesday and has netted $21.3 million to date.
Rounding out the top five were "Jigsaw," in third with $6.6 million, "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" in fourth with $4.5 million and "Geostorm" in fifth with $3.2 million.
1. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $122,744,989, 4,080 locations, $30,085 average, $122,744,989, 1 Week.
2. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $16,759,161, 3,615 locations, $4,636 average, $21,285,267, 1 Week.
3. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $6,558,146, 2,941 locations, $2,230 average, $28,694,617, 2 Weeks.
4. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $4,541,190, 2,202 locations, $2,062 average, $42,849,613, 3 Weeks.
5. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $3,194,031, 2,666 locations, $1,198 average, $28,929,372, 3 Weeks.
6. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $2,699,715, 2,184 locations, $1,236 average, $52,853,220, 4 Weeks.
7. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $2,321,372, 1,464 locations, $1,586 average, $85,542,502, 5 Weeks.
8. "Thank You For Your Service," Universal, $2,207,855, 2,083 locations, $1,060 average, $7,302,585, 2 Weeks.
9. "Only The Brave," Sony, $1,920,075, 2,073 locations, $926 average, $15,300,542, 3 Weeks.
10. "Let There Be Light," Atlas Distribution Company, $1,697,448, 642 locations, $2,644 average, $4,089,804, 2 Weeks.
11. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $1,596,414, 1,456 locations, $1,096 average, $31,994,397, 4 Weeks.
12. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $1,206,935, 796 locations, $1,516 average, $19,861,654, 7 Weeks.
13. "Suburbicon," Paramount, $1,185,036, 2,046 locations, $579 average, $5,081,606, 2 Weeks.
14. "LBJ," Vertical Entertainment, $1,110,565, 659 locations, $1,685 average, $1,110,565, 1 Week.
15. "It," Warner Bros., $1,001,288, 1,081 locations, $926 average, $325,879,722, 9 Weeks.
16. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $818,414, 802 locations, $1,020 average, $98,682,466, 7 Weeks.
17. "American Made," Universal, $799,595, 663 locations, $1,206 average, $49,979,430, 6 Weeks.
18. "Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $793,007, 835 locations, $950 average, $57,511,830, 7 Weeks.
19. "The Florida Project," A24, $633,735, 189 locations, $3,353 average, $2,996,678, 5 Weeks.
20. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $602,945, 785 locations, $768 average, $20,861,496, 5 Weeks.
