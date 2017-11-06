Box Office Top 20: 'Thor: Ragnarok' commands $122.7 million

LOS ANGELES — The God of Thunder had an even mightier opening weekend than expected. "Thor: Ragnarok," the third film in the series, scored a franchise best with a robust $122.7 million debut, making it the fourth-biggest opening of 2017.

The Walt Disney Co. and Marvel film easily took the top spot for the weekend. In second place was "A Bad Moms Christmas," with $16.8 million. The sequel to last year's sleeper hit "Bad Moms" opened on Wednesday and has netted $21.3 million to date.

Rounding out the top five were "Jigsaw," in third with $6.6 million, "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" in fourth with $4.5 million and "Geostorm" in fifth with $3.2 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $122,744,989, 4,080 locations, $30,085 average, $122,744,989, 1 Week.

2. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $16,759,161, 3,615 locations, $4,636 average, $21,285,267, 1 Week.

3. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $6,558,146, 2,941 locations, $2,230 average, $28,694,617, 2 Weeks.

4. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $4,541,190, 2,202 locations, $2,062 average, $42,849,613, 3 Weeks.

5. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $3,194,031, 2,666 locations, $1,198 average, $28,929,372, 3 Weeks.

6. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $2,699,715, 2,184 locations, $1,236 average, $52,853,220, 4 Weeks.

7. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $2,321,372, 1,464 locations, $1,586 average, $85,542,502, 5 Weeks.

8. "Thank You For Your Service," Universal, $2,207,855, 2,083 locations, $1,060 average, $7,302,585, 2 Weeks.

9. "Only The Brave," Sony, $1,920,075, 2,073 locations, $926 average, $15,300,542, 3 Weeks.

10. "Let There Be Light," Atlas Distribution Company, $1,697,448, 642 locations, $2,644 average, $4,089,804, 2 Weeks.

11. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $1,596,414, 1,456 locations, $1,096 average, $31,994,397, 4 Weeks.

12. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $1,206,935, 796 locations, $1,516 average, $19,861,654, 7 Weeks.

13. "Suburbicon," Paramount, $1,185,036, 2,046 locations, $579 average, $5,081,606, 2 Weeks.

14. "LBJ," Vertical Entertainment, $1,110,565, 659 locations, $1,685 average, $1,110,565, 1 Week.

15. "It," Warner Bros., $1,001,288, 1,081 locations, $926 average, $325,879,722, 9 Weeks.

16. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $818,414, 802 locations, $1,020 average, $98,682,466, 7 Weeks.

17. "American Made," Universal, $799,595, 663 locations, $1,206 average, $49,979,430, 6 Weeks.

18. "Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $793,007, 835 locations, $950 average, $57,511,830, 7 Weeks.

19. "The Florida Project," A24, $633,735, 189 locations, $3,353 average, $2,996,678, 5 Weeks.

20. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $602,945, 785 locations, $768 average, $20,861,496, 5 Weeks.

