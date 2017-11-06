Broadcom offers to buy Qualcomm in $130 billion deal

NEW YORK — Broadcom is making an unsolicited, $130 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm, the largest deal ever in the tech industry that will face intense regulatory scrutiny.

President Donald Trump appeared with Broadcom Corp. CEO Hock Tan last week, saying the company is likely to relocate its headquarters from Singapore to the United States.

There has already been broad consolidation in the computer chip sector and a tie-up between the two giant companies would create a massive producer.