Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 72.04 points to 16,092.20, a record high)

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $2.44, or 14.41 per cent, to $19.37 on 14.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 33 cents, or 10.51 per cent, to $3.47 on 14.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down one cent, or 0.32 per cent, to $3.12 on 13.8 million shares.

IC Potash Corp. (TSX:ICP). Agriculture. Up 1.5 cents, or 75.00 per cent, to 3.5 cents on 12.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 37 cents, or 9.49 per cent, to $4.27 on 6.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 69 cents, or 8.90 per cent, to $8.44 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: