Business

Valeant Pharmaceuticals signs deal to sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary

Valeant Pharmaceuticals corporate flag and the Canadian flag fly outside the company's corporate headquarters Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Laval. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and its female sexual dysfunction drug to the company's former owners. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Valeant Pharmaceuticals corporate flag and the Canadian flag fly outside the company's corporate headquarters Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Laval. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and its female sexual dysfunction drug to the company's former owners. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and its female sexual dysfunction drug to the company's former owners.

Under the deal, Valeant will receive a six per cent royalty on sales of Addyi starting 18 months from the signing of the sale agreement.

The agreement also ends a legal dispute between Sprout's former owners and Valeant.

Valeant bought Sprout in 2015 for US$1 billion in cash, plus a share of future profits.

Addyi is used by premenopausal women to enhance their libidos and improve their sex lives.

In connection with the sale, Valeant will provide a $25-million loan to fund initial operating expenses. The sale is expected to close before the end of the year.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular