Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 39.59 points to 16,131.79, a record high)

AuRico Metals Inc. (TSX:AMI). Miner. Up 47 cents, or 36.15 per cent, to $1.77 on 28.9 million shares. Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) (down 28 cents, or 3.48 per cent, to $7.77 on 1.1 million shares) has signed a $310-million all-cash friendly deal to buy AuRico Metals, which is developing the Kemess property in B.C. The deal requires approval by two-thirds of the votes cast at a special meeting of AuRico Metals shareholders as well as court and regulatory approvals.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 28 cents, or 8.07 per cent, to $3.75 on 27.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 39 cents, or 2.01 per cent, to $19.76 on 18.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $3.10 on 8.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up three cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $8.47 on 7.7 million shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up $2.66, or 17.24 per cent, to $18.09 on 7.3 million shares. The drug company reported a third-quarter profit of $1.3 billion ($3.69 per diluted share), boosted by a one-time gain related to an internal tax reorganization. That compared with a loss of $1.22 billion ($3.49 per diluted share) a year ago. Third-quarter revenue totalled $2.22 billion, down from $2.48 billion. Valeant says that it has reduced its total debt by $6 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2016, topping its commitment to pay down $5 billion.

Companies reporting major news:

Agrium Inc. (TSX:AGU). Agriculture. Up $1.47, or 1.07 per cent, to $138.63 on 209,192 shares. The Calgary-based fertilizer and farm services company says it has sold two American assets to help win U.S. Federal Trade Commission approval of its merger with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (TSX:POT) (down one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $24.49 on 911,794 shares). Agrium says it has agreed to sell its Conda, Idaho, phosphate production facility and nearby mineral rights for $100 million, including working capital, to Toronto-based Itafos (TSXV:IFOS).

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Up 31 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $60.99 on 828,311 shares. The telecom and media giant says it will buy Canadian home security service AlarmForce Industries Inc. (TSX:AF) (up $6.68, or 71.52 per cent, to $16.02 on 432,054 shares) in a deal worth about $166 million.