Kim Kardashian West mum on all those sibling baby rumours
NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian West wouldn't spill on the
West said Tuesday while promoting a new shopping app called Screenshop that it's up to Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie to speak for themselves. She said Kanye is doing great as he focuses on the next season of his Yeezy fashion line. He's been keeping a low profile since
Kim, meanwhile, says she's feeling the '90s stylewise and has used Screenshop for inspiration. The app allows a user to screen grab any look on a phone and shop options that pop up for purchase at a range of prices.
