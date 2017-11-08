Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,105.35, down 26.44 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 17 cents, or 4.53 per cent, to $3.92 on 22.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down seven cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $19.69 on 13.7 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up $1.10, or 2.90 per cent, to $39.00 on 12.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, 0.47 per cent, to $4.24 on 6.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down six cents, or 1.94 per cent, to $3.04 on 5.7 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up four cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $11.20 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 27 cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $16.04 on 4.2 million shares. The Calgary-based energy company says it earned a third-quarter profit of US$294 million (30 cents per share), down from US$317 million (37 cents per share) a year ago. Revenue totalled US$861 million compared with US$979 million a year ago. CEO Doug Suttles said the company wouldn't spend more to increase production despite recent world oil price increases linked to unrest in Saudi Arabia. Encana has a capital spending budget of about $1.7 billion this year.