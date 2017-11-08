Saskatchewan police website hacked by apparent supporters of Islamic militants

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say their website has been hacked by apparent supporters of ISIL.

They say their site — papolice.ca — displayed a message this morning referencing the Islamic militants.

It read "Hacked by Team System Dz. I Love Islamic state."

A voice can be heard in the background speaking in a foreign language.

Police Chief Troy Cooper says the department's information technology staff was working to overcome the hack.

He says the breach doesn't affect the police department's operations.

"This is merely a website contamination and has no connection to police operations or data," Cooper said.