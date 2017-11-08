WSP Global reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. says its third-quarter profit climbed compared with a year ago as revenue also improved.

The engineering firm (TSX:WSP) says it earned $72.6 million or 71 cents per share for the quarter, up from $62.9 million or 63 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $1.64 billion, up from $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year.

The financial results came as WSP works to grow its business around the world.

The company announced last week it has a deal to acquire Consultoria Colombiana S.A., a 1,000-employee consulting firm based in Colombia, that will expand the Canadian firm's presence in Latin America.