Bill Clinton to speak at Boston green building conference
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BOSTON — Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to speak at a major conference on environmentally friendly construction in Boston.
The Democrat is slated to give the keynote address Thursday evening at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, which bills itself as the world's largest green building conference.
The event was founded in 2002 and is run by the U.S. Green Building Council, a
The gathering opened Wednesday and runs through Friday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is scheduled to give the keynote speech Friday.
Greenbuild draws architects, interior designers, contractors, property owners, developers, engineers and government officials, as well as hundreds of suppliers and manufacturers involved in environmentally responsible construction.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery