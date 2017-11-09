Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,082.09, down 23.26 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 12 cents, or 3.06 per cent, to $4.04 on 12.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 34 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $19.35 on 9.8 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Miner. Up 59 cents, or 24.08 per cent, to $3.04 on 8.5 million shares.

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM). Miner. Up five cents, or 66.67 per cent, to 12.5 cents on 7.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up $1.09, or 4.13 per cent, to $27.47 on 6.6 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 19 cents, 3.56 per cent, to $5.53 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Up 34 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $11.84 on 4.4 million shares. The Saskatchewan-based company said on Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend operations at its McArthur River mine and Key Lake milling operation by the end of January because of low uranium prices. About 845 workers are getting layoff notices.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. up six cents, or 3.87 per cent, to $1.61 on 3.2 million shares. The Toronto-based miner is suspending work at its Skouries development project amid its ongoing dispute with the Greek government. The company says Greece's Ministry of Energy and Environment has not issued the required permits for the project. Eldorado also says the company also initiated legal action.