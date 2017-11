Ex-Scottish leader criticized for show on Moscow-backed RT

LONDON — Former Scottish pro-independence leader Alex Salmond is to host a talk show on the state-funded Russian network RT — news that has drawn criticism from some British politicians.

The former Scottish first minister says "The Alex Salmond Show" will feature interviews with guests from the world of business, entertainment and politics. The weekly program will make its debut Thursday.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is seen by critics as a propaganda outlet for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said Salmond was "taking the Kremlin's ruble."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Salmond's successor as leader of the Scottish National Party, said Friday that "the choice of channel would not have been my choice."