Business

Magazine apologizes to Lupita Nyong'o over altering her hair for cover image

Grazia's U.K. edition issue apology after the actress Tweeted before and after pictures and accused it of altering her hair “to fit a more Eurocentric notion” of beauty

Lupita Nyong'o accused Grazia UK of editing out her hair on their latest magazine cover "to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like."

Lupita Nyong'o accused Grazia UK of editing out her hair on their latest magazine cover "to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like."

LONDON — British magazine Grazia U.K. has apologized to Lupita Nyong'o after the actress accused it of altering her hair on its front cover "to fit a more Eurocentric notion" of beauty.

The Academy Award winner tweeted before-and-after images, saying the magazine "edited out and smoothed" her hair. She added the hashtag "dtmh (don't touch my hair)."

On Instagram, the Kenya-raised star of "12 Years a Slave" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" said "there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture."

The magazine said Friday that it "apologized unreservedly to Lupita Nyong'o." It said it had not altered the images itself or asked the photographer to do so, and "is committed to representing diversity throughout its pages."

The Academy Award winner expanded on the issue on her Instagram account.

instagram/lupitanyongo

The Academy Award winner expanded on the issue on her Instagram account.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular