Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,039.26, down 42.83 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 60 cents, or 14.85 per cent, to $4.64 on 39.02 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 63 cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $19.98 on 9.3 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up 41 cents, or 14.64 per cent, to $3.21 on 6.04 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 16 cents, 1.11 per cent, to $14.28 on 5.4 million shares.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSX:OBE). Oil and gas. Up two cents, 1.32 per cent, to $1.53 on 3.9 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 3.62 per cent, to $2.93 on 3.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Oil and gas. Up 11 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $46.30 on 1.9 million shares. The company is considering adding a 30,000- to 40,000-barrel-per-day bitumen-only project to its Horizon oilsands mine to take advantage of excess ore production and pipeline capacity. The proposed project could be approved as early as 2019 and would continue a trend in the sector to bolt on brownfield production to avoid the high costs and risks of building new mines from scratch.